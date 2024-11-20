Browns Suffer Another Major Blow Before Steelers Game
The Cleveland Browns are working with a lengthy list of bumps and bruises heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though they've been hit the hardest along the offensive line.
After losing starting left tackle Dawand Jones for the season due to a fractured ankle, Cleveland also ruled out fellow tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. for Thursday Night's contest against the Steelers with a knee injury.
Wills, who began the year as the Browns' starter at left tackle and was later replaced by Jones, did not participate on Monday before being upgraded to limited each of the past two days.
Per Pro Football Focus, the 2020 first-round pick has allowed three sacks and 11 total pressures on the year while only logging two snaps since Week 7. He's been the source of much frustration within Cleveland circles, and while he could flip the narrative with a strong showing down the stretch this season, he won't earn that opportunity against Pittsburgh.
Beyond Wills and Jones, the Browns have three lineman on the reserve/injured list in James Hudson III, Luke Wypler and Nick Harris. They are likely to turn to Germain Ifedi, an eight-year veteran with 83 career starts, as their immediate replacement at left tackle.
He has played 56 snaps in a reserve role this season, 43 of which came versus the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. A vast majority of Ifedi's NFL experience has come on the right side of the line at both guard and tackle, meaning that protecting Jameis Winston's blindside may provide a bit of a different challenge.
Cleveland has an additional pair of veterans in Michael Dunn and Geron Christain at their disposal if things go sideways for Ifedi on Thursday.
The Browns did receive good news elsewhere on the injury front, as tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) was the only other player to earn a game designation (out), meaning star defensive end Myles Garrett is good to go after missing Tuesday's practice.
