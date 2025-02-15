Steelers Get Market Value for Veteran LB
PITTSBURGH -- With the Pittsburgh Steelers strength during the 2024 season being a relatively deep linebacker room, it would make sense for the organization to attempt to keep the room as deep as possible.
According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, Elandon Roberts could be a good option to re-sign in order to maintain a high-quality room. Farabaugh then tackles the question of how much Roberts would cost the Steelers if they were to bring him back.
"Spotrac estimates that Roberts would only cost about $3.2 million per year, and with the hard-hitting linebacker saying he wants to retire a Steeler." Farabaugh wrote. "This seems like a deal that will obviously get taken care of in the offseason."
Farabaugh's confidence in Roberts re-signing should be an inspiring sign. Roberts has been a key contributor for the past two seasons, taking a larger role in 2023 before splitting time with rookie Payton Wilson in 2024. In the last seven games of the season, however, Roberts outsnapped Wilson. Roberts totalled 14 tackles in the Steelers playoff loss to the Ravens, proving to be a force in a game where the Steelers defense otherwise was generally unimpressive.
If the Steelers choose not to re-sign Roberts despite his desire to retire with the organization, they will still have a decent amount of options on the free-agent market.
K'lavon Chiasson and Shaq Thompson will both likely garner a similar value in the market and could prove to be good depth options for the team moving forward. They could also look in this years draft, with players such as Georgia's Jalon Walker and Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman both playing inside and outside linebacker in college, allowing for versatility at the next level.
The Steelers will have tough decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball, as more pressing issues on the offense will likely take up most of their time and money.
