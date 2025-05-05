Steelers Get Massive Ravens News: Justin Tucker Released
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers won't face one of the greatest specialists in NFL history next season.
The Baltimore Ravens released placekicker Justin Tucker after 13 seasons with the franchise, after they signed him as undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Ravens will now go with Tyler Loop, who they drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona, as their starting placekicker.
Ravens Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta released an official statement on Tucker's release.
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta wrote. Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."
The Baltimore Banner released a report on Feb. 21 that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area made allegations of inappropriate behavior from Tucker, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Tucker has maintained his innocence since the report emerged, and the Ravens, including head coach John Harbaugh and GM DeCosta have made their thoughts clear, that they have kept the entire situation football-related while waiting for all the facts.
Tucker excelled during his time with the Ravens, with five First Team All-Pro and three Second Team All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowl nods, a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
He also won Super Bowl XLVII, coverting all four PATs and two field goals in the fourth quarter from 19 yards and 34 yards that kept the Ravens ahead and fended off a comeback from the San Francisco 49ers.
Tucker played in 212 games with the Ravens, converting 417-of-468 field goals, 89.1%, and missed just eight of his 532 PATs, 98.5%, scoring 1,770 points.
He also went 20-for-24, 83.3% in 15 playoff games for the Ravens and converted all 39 PATs.
Tucker holds the NFL record for longest made field goal, 66 yards at Ford Field in a buzzer-beater win over the Detroit Lions in 2021, and has nine seasons with at least made field goals, the most of any kicker.
