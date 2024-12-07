Steelers Get Massive Boost for Browns Game
As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to avenge their Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, they'll have a defense that's operating about as close to full strength as they have all season long.
The return of Cory Trice Jr. from the reserve/injured list, who has not played since Week 3, is exciting enough, but inserting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith back into the lineup is the true cherry on top.
The 27-year-old has fought through a pair of injuries that have developed into multi-week absences this year. First, he sustained a groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 that held him out of Weeks 4 through 6. Then, Highsmith sprained his ankle at the end of the Steelers' Week 10 victory over the Washington Commanders, which sidelined him for the following three contests.
He did not practice in the lead-up to Pittsburgh's Week 11 and 12 contests, though he registered as a limited participant last Thursday and Friday ahead of the team's Week 13 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Highsmith was listed as doubtful and ultimately ruled inactive for that game, but it started him off on the right foot heading into this week.
The Steelers' pass rush has remained potent even without him healthy, with a majority of the credit going to a pair of veterans in T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward who have appeared in every contest this season. Adding Highsmith back into the mix, however, will only amplify things on that front.
According to Pro Football Focus, Highsmith has 24 pressures and three sacks to his name. Nick Herbig, who missed Weeks 6 through 10 with a hamstring injury, is responsible for six sacks and 21 pressures.
The reasoning behind grouping those two players together is that they have not been active at the same time since Highsmith's initial injury in Week 3. Now that both are rearing to go against the Browns, Pittsburgh's defense should become even more dangerous moving forward.
