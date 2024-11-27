Steelers HC Brushes Off George Pickens Controversy
PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest stories to come out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns was star wide receiver George Pickens's altercation with Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II following a failed Hail Mary attempt as time expired.
During head coach Mike Tomlin's weekly press conference, he addressed the incident and showed no real concern for his actions.
"I didn't see the video. I heard about it." Tomlin said. "Certainly he was involved in the Hail Mary as a point man."
Tomlin was then asked if he had heard from the league about Pickens' altercation, saying that he had not.
In regards to whether or not he was able to be the "point man", as in the player who is there to catch the ball at it's highest point, Tomlin had an answer for that. He believes that the actions of the Browns defensive players made it hard for Pickens to perform his duties on that play.
"I think their actions had something to do with him not being in position to do that." Tomlin said.
As for Pickens's comments after the game, claiming the weather had more to do with the Browns win than Cleveland being a good team, Tomlin is letting his players voice their own opinions, and not changing them.
"I'm not going to add color to people's comments," Tomlin said. "Their thoughts and their own. I don't want them to be robots. I don't tell them what to think or say. I've just learned over the years not to add color to what people say or their comments. Those are their comments and thoughts."
Pickens has been on a roller coaster season, with some weeks having him be an elite option at the top wide receiver position and other weeks marred with drops and controversy. In the Steelers loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens sported eye black that said "Open F****** Always" before putting up low numbers in 3 receptions for 26 yards. Pickens would end up paying $10,231 for his actions, giving doubt to his performances for the rest of the season. He has two games with over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the year, which is concerning for a top wideout option.
That being said, his ability to make highlight-reel plays, such as his touchdown against the Commanders, have proven why the Steelers have him as their top option moving forward.
