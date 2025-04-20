Steelers Insider Makes Bold NFL Draft Prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers are yet to commit to a starting quarterback for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. They’ve had their options like Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers, but Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Rodgers remains non-committal to the Steelers.
With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, there is plenty of speculation that the Steelers might try and select their QB of the future. While drafting a quarterback is possible, it likely won’t be Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.
According to Mike DeFabo of the Athletic, he believes that even if Milroe is available in the third round (83rd overall) of the draft, the Steelers will go in a different direction.
“In fact, I’m going to make a bold prediction,” DeFabo said. “If Milroe is sitting there in the third round, the Steelers still won’t draft him.”
DeFabo noted that Collin Cowherd was given insight that the Steelers “really like” Milroe, and might be willing to take him in the first round with their 21st overall pick.
According to DeFabo, “I’m hearing the exact opposite.”
In his junior year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. Milroe helped lead Alabama to a 5-3 conference record and 9-4 overall.
Milroe does sound like an attractive option for the future of the Steelers, who have had a revolving door of starting quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired.
Still waiting for a decision from a 41-year-old Rodgers has kept the Steelers from signing any other big-name free agents. At the moment, the only two quarterbacks on the Steelers roster are Skylar Thompson and the return of Mason Rudolph.
Quarterback is by far the most important position in the sport, and the Steelers continue to have unanswered questions regarding the next steps for that position.
