Steelers Mock Draft: New WR Emerges in First-Round
Forced to try and keep pace in a top-heavy AFC that's dripping with star quarterbacks and some of the best head coaches of the 21st century, crafting a roster that is capable of snapping a six-game playoff losing streak in this climate will prove formidable for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While free agency provides a temporary fix, spending significant money on veterans can obfuscate the true problems with a roster and thus is not a sustainable strategy.
Consequently, the NFL Draft is at the core of team-building. With the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl behind us, mock drafts have begun flying in from every corner of the internet.
With that being said, we're going to follow that trend and give a three-round projection of our own a whirl before the NFL Combine commences later this month.
Round 1, Pick 21: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh selected a wide receiver with its first-round pick in this scenario.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Missouri's Luther Burden III were off the board, and while both have emerged as popular potential targets for the Steelers, Golden is just as enticing.
In his lone year at Texas after transferring from Houston, the 21-year-old logged 576 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He subsequently posted a career-high 162 yards in the SEC Championship Game before finishing with 249 yards over three College Football Playoff contests.
A standout route runner and fluid athlete who's plenty versatile, Golden may be the missing piece for Pittsburgh's offense.
Round 2, Pick 53: Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
Considering the Steelers' need on the interior defensive line as well as the team's focus on the position at the Senior Bowl, which Walker attended, choosing him here was a no-brainer.
Measured at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, he is a behemoth who possesses impressive athletic traits for a player of his size. Walker has the makings of a stout run defender and dangerous pass rusher, evidenced by his 7.5 sacks in 2023, though his high pad level has consistently been flagged as an issue.
Regardless if he fits in as a nose tackle or three-technique at the next level, Walker is the kind of prospect who is easy to picture in the black and gold.
Round 3, Pick 85: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
With Donte Jackson set to hit the open market, Pittsburgh desperately needs another cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. next season.
That's where Dotson enters the picture. He came away with five interceptions in 2024, which tied for the lead in the Big 12 Conference, while allowing 38 receptions on 67 targets and garnering an overall grade of 77.1 from Pro Football Focus.
Dotson, a Shrine Bowl participant, appeared in 53 games over five seasons at Kansas, making one of the more experienced corners in the class. Standing at 6-foot-0 with a 77 1/8-inch wingspan, the Steelers could take a swing due to his length, physicality and ball-hawk ability in this spot.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!