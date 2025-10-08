Steelers Get Multiple Injured Players Back Before Browns Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report leading into a Week 6 AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.
Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and Darius Slay Jr. (rest), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (rest) all were listed as non-participants while defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (rest), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) were all limited.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee), on the other hand, were full participants.
Skowronek's Status
Skowronek was the only entry on the report that hadn't previously been forecast. The 28-year-old would still appear to be in line to play against the Browns, but it remains to be seen if he can participate in a full capacity before the end of the week.
He has one catch on the season, which was a 22-yard touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 1, while logging 67 special teams reps.
Ramsey and Austin Remain Out
As expected, Ramsey and Austin did not participate with their respective injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin insinuated that both players could progress as the week goes on after "aggressively attacking" their rehab, but either actually suiting up vs. Cleveland would appear to be a long shot at this point after sustaining their ailments in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Highsmith, Porter Jr. and Warren In Good Shape To Play
The Steelers have been ravaged by injuries through the first quarter of the season or so, but they're set to get some reinforcements against the Browns.
Highsmith, who hasn't played since suffering his injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, participated in practice for the first time since going down.
Porter Jr. was a limited participant leading into Week 4, but he still wasn't healthy enough to suit up against the Vikings before Pittsburgh's bye week.
Warren popped up on the injury report with his injury leading into the Steelers' matchup vs. Minnesota and was still expected to play, but was instead ruled out on the day of the game.
With Tomlin stating that the arrow was pointing up for all three players, which was reflected on the injury report, it seems the trio is in a strong position to see the field vs. Cleveland.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!