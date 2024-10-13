Steelers Rookie Zach Frazier Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a second injury during their Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as center Zach Frazier stayed down on the field in the third quarter.
Frazier hobbled toward the huddle after a run by Najee Harris in the third quarter, but eventually fell to the ground. Trainers tended to him on the field before being helped off the field by two members of the medical staff. The injury appeared to be a lower-body issue.
UPDATE: Fraizer is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.
Without Fraizer, the Steelers turn to Ryan McCollum at center against the Raiders.
Frazier, the Steelers' second-round pick this past offseason, joins a long list of offensive line injuries this season. That includes his former starting center, Nate Herbig, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during training camp, and starting guard James Daniels, who tore his achillies.
Fellow rookie, Troy Fautanu, is currently on Injured Reserve with a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the regular season.
With McCollum in at center, the Steelers are down to their final offensive line backup in Spencer Anderson. Anderson is capable of playing all five positions, but the Steelers will hope they are not down to no reserves during the second half of the Raiders matchup.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates on Frazier's injury as more information becomes available.
