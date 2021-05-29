Steelers' Najee Harris Has One of the NFL's Top Selling Jerseys

Watch out, Tim Tebow, Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick Najee Harris is moving into the top 10 jersey sales.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is looking to take the NFL by storm. The 24th overall pick in April's draft currently sits seventh in jersey sales.

Harris' black Steelers jersey hit the top ten in current sales, sitting between Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey and Justin Hebert's home jersey.

Harris hasn't hit Tim Tebow levels yet, but the rookie is working towards it. Tebow took less than 24 hours to reach the top-selling spot after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced his one-year contract.

The Steelers hit the field for Organized Team Activities last week, and it took no time for Harris and Ben Roethlisberger to spark a flame in Pittsburgh fans.

The connection on the long pass started a frenzy on social media that still has fans excited. Once these two hit the field together for an actual game, Harris has a chance to explode into the NFL and maybe reach a top-five spot on the jersey list.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

