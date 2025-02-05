Can Steelers Land Rams QB, WR Duo?
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason largely hinges on landing an established quarterback and wide receiver as the team looks to quell its long-standing offensive woes.
While re-signing Justin Fields or drafting a weapon in the first round of the NFL Draft are among the various possibilities for the Steelers, one of the more enticing scenarios is plucking Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams.
Stafford's availability isn't explicitly known at this point in time, though Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Pittsburgh should check in with Los Angeles and at least attempt to get the ball rolling on a potential trade.
"I think this one's really up in the air," Breer said on FS1's The Herd. "I mean that contract negotiation was strained last year. I mean it took the entire offseason to get it done. They took all the guaranteed money out of 2025, moved money up to 2024 and created a decision point after this year.
"If I'm a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, I'm at least calling right now to see if he's available because I don't think it's a sure thing that he's back."
With NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that Stafford is expected to play in 2025 after mulling retirement, the question now becomes whether or not he has the appetite to return to the Rams, or vice versa.
He needs his contract to be reworked given that his salary isn't guaranteed over the final two years of his current pact. Should the two sides hit an impasse in talks, there's a chance that Stafford could part ways with Los Angeles alongside his star receiver.
The soon-to-be 37-year-old hasn't slowed down in the slightest at an older age, throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 16th season of his NFL career in 2024 while leading the Rams to an NFC West division title and a Wild Card round victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
As for Kupp, he announced on social media that Los Angeles fully intends on trading him despite his wishes to remain with the only organization he's ever known.
The 31-year-old won the receiving triple crown in 2021 by recording an absurd 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning MVP honors in a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kupp has only appeared in 33 of the Rams' 51 regular season contests since then, however, while dealing with a number of different injuries and posting 2,259 yards over that stretch.
The eight-year veteran's days of being a true No. 1 option are probably behind him, though that shouldn't dissuade the Steelers from targeting him after doing so ahead of the trade deadline this past campaign.
Stafford is far more unlikely to be moved than Kupp, but if Pittsburgh could find a way to acquire them both, its outlook for 2025 would instantly brighten.
