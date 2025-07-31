Steelers New Stars Fight at Training Camp
During Thursday's training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., two separate pairs of Pittsburgh Steelers newcomers mixed it up and got into a bit of an altercation.
Per multiple reports, the first instance came when tight end Jonnu Smith was matched up against safety Juan Thornhill in coverage and made a spectacular leaping catch after beating the latter on his route.
Once the play ended and Smith secured the ball, he popped up and threw the ball at Thornhill as he let his emotions shine through. Thornhill didn't take too kindly to that, as he ripped Smith's helmet off and got in his face before Jalen Ramsey came in and broke up the fight.
Thornhill continued to follow Smith after their altercation before they faced off against one another one-on-one. The ball flew over both players' heads during that rep, and the Steelers' defensive backs ran onto the field to celebrate before Thornhill shoved the ball in Smith's chest while walking back. The pair then grabbed each other's facemasks before the entire situation dissipated.
Shortly after, safety Chuck Clark and DK Metcalf got into their own squabble. Metcalf, who's had an impressive camp following a trade over from the Seattle Seahawks in March that included a four-year extension worth $132 million with the Steelers, exchanged words with Clark in a small scuffle where plenty of words were exchanged. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko also noted that Clark appeared to throw punches in Metcalf's direction as part of a particularly physical practice.
Clark and Thornhill, who both signed one-year deals with Pittsburgh this offseason, are battling for playing time at the second safety spot next to DeShon Elliott and thus have a lot to prove throughout the remainder of the summer.
It's not surprising that tempers are flaring during the second week of camp as things ramp up, and these two instances surely won't be the last in which a pair of Steelers teammates get into it.
