Steelers Have NFL's Most Intriguing Player
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a strong move in order to to help fix their disastrous quarterback situation since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger following the 2021 season.
Signing Aaron Rodgers was a controversial move for certain, as many people had conflicting views on his on-field and off-field adventures caught significant criticism in recent years. This was mostly due to his tenure with the Jets, but the Steelers took a chance on Rodgers and will now have to see if it pays off.
His potential with the Steelers landed him on a list for the Top 25 most intriguing players across the league, and Rodgers landed himself as the top intriguing player across the entire National Football League.
Mike Jones of The Athletic listed Rodgers as the top option in a list that includes Sheduer Sanders and Jalen Carter.
"After two New York Jets seasons marked by injury and dysfunction, Rodgers joins a franchise that is both stable and stuck in neutral. The Steelers haven’t experienced a losing season in Mike Tomlin’s 18 seasons." Jones wrote. "Yet, Tomlin and company have gone eight seasons without a playoff victory. Steelers brass believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback could help them finally get over the hump. But does Rodgers actually have enough left in the tank to do so?"
He also spoke on why Rodgers unique injury history sets him up as the most interesting man in the league.
"He is now two years removed from the Achilles tendon tear that robbed him of the 2023 campaign, so his strength and mobility should have improved. But he also turns 42 in December. Only two NFL starting quarterbacks 40 or older have won a playoff game. (Tom Brady won eight, and Drew Brees one). The Steelers need Rodgers to help mask deficiencies like an inconsistent offensive line and run game, and inconsistent wide receivers after DK Metcalf. But, a strong run game and supporting cast are must-haves for a quarterback at most every age, but especially post-40."
Only time will tell whether the Rodgers experiment in Pittsburgh will pay off for the Steelers.
