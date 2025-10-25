Steelers Offense Waiting on Important Injury Update
PITTSBURGH — The injury news surrounding Pittsburgh Steeler starting center Zach Frazier is trending in a positive direction. After the second-year pass protector was limited in practice earlier in the week and did not participate in another session, there was doubt casted on his availability for the team’s Week 8 contest.
Frazier was once again a limited participant for the Steelers in their final practice before taking on the Green Bay Packers, leaving the team with a looming question about kickoff. The team’s final injury report listed Frazier as questionable, alongside linebacker Malik Harrison and quarterback Will Howard, who also received the same injury designation. The report also listed veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller as officially out for the Week 8 game.
Sore, But Hopeful
Frazier suffered a calf injury during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He told reporters that it occurred during the team’s second drive, and while it’s been sore to deal with, he's hopeful to take the field against Green Bay.
It seems that the Steelers have taken a more cautious approach because of it. With veteran Ryan McCollum backing Frazier up, the Steelers were fine to give the 27-year-old extra snaps with the first-unit offense and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As Frazier was limited for multiple days in practice, the team is clearly trying to save his body and physical toll for gameday and the highly-touted Packers defense.
The team will get their final answer when their inactives come out about an hour and a half before game time.
Full Arsenal on Offense?
In addition to the hopeful outcome for Frazier, the Steelers also anticipate the return of top wide receiver Calvin Austin III. He’s been out of the lineup due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. After missing the past two games and nearly a month of time, Austin has been a full participant in practice all week and enters Week 8 with no injury designation and a clear sign of his return.
With Austin back in the mix and Frazier hopefully at center, the Steelers will have their full offensive arsenal for the first time in several games. Coming off a bitter loss and looking to extend their lead atop the AFC North, this is an excellent test for the Steelers’ offensive game planning and execution.
Trade Deadline Implications?
It’s also the perfect time for the general manager to make his final evaluations. Two games separate the Steelers from the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. Many believe they still need a wide receiver or defensive boost, but this game against the Packers and their Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts will be the final piece of the puzzle for general manager Omar Khan as he puts his final touches on the 2025 team.
