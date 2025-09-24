Steelers Legend Slams Mike Tomlin's Direction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 2-1 start.
That being said, their play has been shaky at best and it has led to a lot of questions, and quite few answers. One person who has been a regular critic of the team in recent years continued his criticism, as former Steelers Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Terry Bradshaw took to Yahoo Sports to issue criticism on the current iteration of the team.
“They’re never going to fire Mike Tomlin. They’ve made the playoffs (a lot in his) 18 years, if he wins it, he’ll go again 19 years,” Bradshaw said. “They don’t have the team. It takes offense, defense, takes it all, takes coaching. Every time they get great players and they do really well … you had Antonio Brown, the running back that signed with the Jets … all these guys are on their way to the Hall of Fame playing so great for Pittsburgh, but ‘I want my money’. They don’t get their money and they’re out of there. That’s why I wasn’t opposed to Dallas’ move (with Micah Parsons)."
The Steelers are now trying to find a balance as they have been quite uncompetitive in the playoffs in recent years despite strong regular seasons. With no losing seasons under his belt, head coach Mike Tomlin's lack of playoff success in nearly a decade brings a confusing twist into how he is viewed as a coach.
The Steelers, despite getting off to a winning start so far this season, do not look to be particularly strong Super Bowl contenders, so Bradshaw is showing caution to what has transpired thus far this year.
Bradshaw is no stranger to criticism of the Steelers and their players. Over the summer, Bradshaw was a vocal critic of the move to sign Aaron Rodgers, a comment he recently discussed following the first game of the season.
With much of the season left to play, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers can perform well enough to put them into a good position for the playoffs. Then the question of whether they are capable of winning in the playoffs will come into play once again.
