Insider: Zero Chance Steelers Extend George Pickens
While DK Metcalf and George Pickens shape up as one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers may not keep the pair together for long.
In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly isn't bullish regarding the possibility of Pickens and the team coming to terms on an extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
"I think there's zero chance that happens," Kaboly said. "You pay Metcalf $30 [million] ... this is almost a one-and-done. I don't see any way that he would come back at all."
While the Cincinnati Bengals just handed out four-year mega deals to their own pair of standout receivers in Ja'Marr Chase ($161 million) and Tee Higgins ($115 million), it's extraordinarily rare for an organization to tie up a substantial amount of cap space into two players at the position.
Therefore, it's exceedingly tough to foresee a world in which Pickens sticks around beyond the 2025 campaign. That's not an indictment on his talent, as the 23-year-old recorded 900 yards and three scores across 14 contests last year, but rather a product of the circumstances.
The concept of the Steelers trading Pickens away was floated around before they even acquired Metcalf, though Kaboly doesn't see such a scenario materializing given the team believes they're capable of contending during the upcoming campaign.
"They think they can win now," Kaboly said. "With every decision they make, they believe they're gonna win the division, get into the playoffs, and have a chance at the Super Bowl. The fans might not believe it as a whole, but the organization believes it."
Pittsburgh could potentially net a compensatory pick in the 2027 draft should Pickens sign elsewhere next offseason. However, it would still be taking a bit of a leap of faith by holding onto him in hopes of competing at the highest level when there's still plenty of unknowns.
Pickens has also exposed himself to ridicule due to his behavior, which may disincentivize the team from guaranteeing him a boatload of money.
Whatever the case may be, it doesn't appear that he is long for the Steelers.
