NFL Hits Steelers LB With Hefty Fine
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen left the team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with not just an injury, but also a rather hefty fine.
The NFL is set to collect $17,389 in damages from Queen, tied for the third-largest fine among the 19 handed out for last week's slate of games, after he hit Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold up high in the face/neck area as he was throwing a pass in the first quarter.
Darnold happened to complete his throw to rookie wide receiver Tory Horton in that case, putting the Seahawks up 7-0 early in the game.
Queen was the only Steeler to receive a fine after Week 2, much like Connor Heyward was the only player on the team to get one following their thrilling Week 1 victory over the New York Jets.
As part of an injury-laden contest, however, Queen would later go down with what was described as a ribs injury in the second quarter. He spent some time in the blue medical tent on Pittsburgh's sideline, and he was deemed questionable to return right off the bat.
Queen did eventually make his way back into the game, which was positive news for a Steelers team that saw their defense quickly become short-handed. While he showed up on the injury report throughout this week, he was never anything but a full participant and was not listed with a game designation ahead of their matchup with the New England Patriots.
Inside linebacker is the only defensive position group where Pittsburgh isn't currently missing a starter due to injury next to the interior of the defensive line, the latter of which which is set to see first-round rookie Derrick Harmon make his regular season debut at Gillette Stadium.
Queen, a first-round pick out of LSU by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, spent the first five seasons of his career with the team before agreeing to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers in free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign.
He led the team in tackles last season with 129 and has recorded 14 so far this year.
