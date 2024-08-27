Steelers Place Rookie DB on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The preseason was not very kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie class. Rookie tackle and first-round pick Troy Fautanu made a brief appearance in the team's first preseason game, but left with an injury he's still recovering from. Now, another member of the 2024 draft class is expected to miss the entirety of the upcoming season.
The Steelers placed defensive back Ryan Watts on injured reserve, ending his rookie campaign. The move is a difficult blow for Watts, who made quite the impression on the coaching staff from his first appearance at rookie camp, all the way through the preseason. The 6'3 DB made 13 total tackles, nine of which were solo, over three preseason games. With his size and potential to play both safety and corner, the Steelers management and coaching staff were high on him. He figured to be one of several rookies making an impact on the team in 2024.
An injury in the Steelers' final preseason game against the Detroit Lions appears to be the cause of Watts' assignment to the IR. In one of the final plays of the game, he was a part of a routine hand off and tackle. After the play, Watts stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was able to walk off with the medical team under his own power. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin suspected the injury was a pinched nerve, but clearly the injury was more severe than a stinger.
Watts was the Steelers' sixth-round selection in the most recent draft. He played college football with Ohio State University before transferring to the University of Texas for his final two seasons. As a sophomore with the Buckeyes, he recorded two interceptions in 11 games. With the Longhorns, he increased his NFL Draft stock. Despite missing some time his senior year due to injury, he managed to make 10 starts and record 38 tackles and three pass break-ups. Now, the Steelers must move forward without one of their most promising young defenders.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.