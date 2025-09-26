All Steelers

Aaron Rodgers Explains Why Steelers Stars Aren't Getting Targets

The Steelers QB spoke on the offensive setup in Pittsburgh.

Ari Meyer

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is tackled after a reception during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is tackled after a reception during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Through three weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have jumped out to a 2-1 record.

Yet, it doesn't feel like a strong 2-1. The Steelers have a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks as their loss as well as close games against teams expected to be worse than them in the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Part of the issue lies in the offense, which has been inconsistent at best. After signing former Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf to one of the largest contracts in NFL history, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been able to reach him consistently.

In an appearance with the media, Rodgers spoke on spreading the ball out after being asked about limited targets to Metcalf as well as now-veteran wideout Calvin Austin III.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Would love to get the ball to [Austin] and DK a lot more," Rodgers said. "But the way teams are playing us, we've had to be a little more patient. We're trying to run the ball. I think we made some improvement in that phase last week. But there's a lot more room for improvement."

He then elaborated on Austin, talking about what he sees in Austin that spectators do not get to see when he is unable to get targets.

"He knows I got a lot of confidence in him," Rodgers said.

Rodgers also spoke on why the team has opted to mix things up in spite of not targeting some of their top receivers.

"We just didn't have enough guys open, I think, at times," Rodgers said. "We just gotta get open. We, I gotta make the plays that are there. We gotta convert on third down to keep us on the field."

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a touchdown pass again
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Whether the fact that players are not getting open is a talent issue or a coaching issue is yet to be seen, but the Steelers will need to fix their passing woes as the schedule moves forward. They face divisional foe Cleveland Browns twice, and the Browns stifling defensive line will likely all but shut down the run, so the pass game most improve quickly in Pittsburgh.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News