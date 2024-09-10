Steelers Preparing to Start Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he is working off of the belief that Justin Fields will remain the team's starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
"As I sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin will be the starting quarterback," Tomlin said.
Fields was named the starter for Week 1's contest against the Atlanta Falcons after Russell Wilson was ruled out with a calf injury. He helped lead the Steelers to an 18-10 win, completing 17 of 23 passes through the air for 156 yards while putting up 57 yards on the ground over 14 attempts.
Tomlin said that he was impressed with Fields' poise and command of the offense in his postgame conference on Sunday, and said that his demeanor made it easier for the team to rally around him.
Regarding Wilson's health, the Steelers will continue to monitor his participation and level of readiness to play while keeping a close eye on how he progresses in his return from the injury.
Tomlin, however, stated that he does not anticipate Wilson being a full participant on Wednesday as the team starts ramping up its preparation for the Broncos on the field.
Furthermore, Tomlin stated that Wilson will meet with team doctors on Wednesday and that they will determine their plan for the rest of the week based on that.
Asked if Wilson would reclaim his starting role if he's deemed healthy enough to play this Sunday, Tomlin stopped short of providing a finite answer.
"That's a big if," Tomlin said. "I'm not interested in hypotheticals right now. He's not healthy."
As of this moment, it would appear Fields is in strong position to earn another start for Pittsburgh as they look to open the season 2-0.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more