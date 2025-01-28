Steelers Pressed to Sign Patriots QB
While owner Art Rooney II expressed his preference for the Pittsburgh Steelers to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their starting quarterback next season, the team will need to add a backup at the position in the coming months as well.
Pittsburgh could look to the NFL Draft and select a prospect with some upside who would also be on a cheap rookie deal, or they could bring in a veteran via either the trade or free agent market.
If it chooses the latter of those three options, Steelers Wire's Andrew Vasquez believes the team should target New England Patriots signal caller Jacoby Brissett.
"The 32-year-old Jacoby Brissett had a quiet 2024 campaign, throwing for just under 900 yards in five starts," Vasquez wrote. "However, the entirety of the Patriots’ offense started slow this past regular season, and like [Joe] Flacco and [Jameis] Winston, he offers valuable experience at the QB position. There is no arguing that Brissett is one of the best backup QBs in the 2025 free agency class, and the Steelers are certainly in need of a QB2."
Brissett signed a one-year deal worth $8 million with New England last March and entered the regular season as the starter, though rookie Drake Maye surpassed him by Week 6 and never relinquised the job.
In parts of eight contests for the Patriots, Brissett recorded 826 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The 32-year-old entered the league with New England as a third-round pick in 2016 before being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts the following year. He has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders while appearing in a total of 87 games (53 starts), accumulating 11,400 yards, 53 touchdowns and 24 interceptions along the way.
The Steelers would certainly benefit from carrying a veteran backup with extensive experience on their roster, and Brissett fits that criteria about as well as anyone. He won't eat up a ton of cap space on his new deal, and pairing him with either Fields or Wilson would provide the team with two quality options at the most important position on the field.
