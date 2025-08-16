Steelers Promising OLB Suffers Hamstring Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their backup outside linebacker to what appears to be a leg injury in their second preseason game. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, third-year edge rusher Nick Herbig left the field and met with trainers after just the second series of the game.
Herbig was seen in the blue medical tent on the sideline and when he left it, he did not have a helmet with him. He then went over to fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt and pointed at his leg. The Steelers then announced Herbig suffered a hamstring injury and was unable to return to the game.
Herbig was a game-time decision for the Steelers, being labeled one of the players who could start or sit. He ended up playing but was only in for passing downs, and suffered the injury on what was believed to be a touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Bucky Irving.
Herbig's role with the Steelers ie believed to be significant this season, and if he's to miss time, the team could be short-handed at the position. Alex Highsmith suffered a groin injury in practice during training camp and has yet to return to the field. It's unknown when he'll be back, and if he and Herbig are to miss time, it'd leave T.J. Watt and fourth-round rookie Jack Sawyer as their starters.
The Steelers will likely continue to evaluate Herbig after the game in hopes of discovering the hamstring injury is not too serious. But chances are, the scare itself, whether severe or not, will keep Herbig off the field for the final preseason game. DeMarvin Leal and Sawyer will likely start in his place.
This is a developing story, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
