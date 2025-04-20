Steelers QB Target Could Be Biggest Steal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers look like they will need to draft a quarterback in the coming draft based on recent news surrounding the Aaron Rodgers saga.
In recent weeks, there have been three or four top options named for them. Shedeur Sanders tops the group, followed by Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough.
Despite Sanders being considered the consensus best of that group, one analyst and former NFL scout believes that Milroe has the highest upside of the group, and possibly the entire draft. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah spoke about Milroe during a conference call ahead of the draft, speaking on why he believed Milroe had the highest upside of the quarterbacks.
“Talking to teams, though, if you were to use the word the phrase with him that’s used more than any other of all the quarterbacks in this draft, that’s the lottery ticket." Jeremiah said. "If you want to just take a lottery ticket that you could hit huge on if it all works out and all comes together, he’s got the highest upside of anybody in this draft, and that goes all the way up to Cam Ward at No. 1,”
Milroe has widely been considered to have one of the better arms in the draft, but also a bit unpolished. That is why Jeremiah's next comments were not too surprising.
“But he is a long way from getting there." Jeremiah said. "So to me it’s a classic second round pick. You get your first pick in the bag. You feel comfortable about it. It’s a double off the wall. Now you can stop choking up and swing for the fences with Jalen Milroe. That’s how just about everybody universally views him. We’ll see where he ends up going.”
With the draft soon approaching, the Steelers will have a tough, but manageable decision to make when it comes to how to fill their void at the quarterback position.
