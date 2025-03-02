Steelers Re-Sign Two Key Coaches
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed two important coaches whose futures with the team were uncertain.
Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and outside linebackers Denzel Martin will both return to the Steelers, according to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh. With those two position groups representing the best group on the Steelers roster, it makes sense that the coaches who have been leading them will be retained for the near future.
"Dunbar and Martin represent the two strongest position groups on the team, with the development of all the defensive linemen and outside linebackers under the two becoming stars and solid contributors. Now, they get to stay on board the staff with new deals." Farabaugh wrote.
T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Javon Hargrave, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have all learned and improved under both Dunbar and Martin, showing a proven pedigree of talent developed by the two coaches.
Farabaugh reported that the two were both taking part in assessing prospects at the NFL Combine, which proved to be a continuation of their duties as members of the Steelers staff.
It is very possible that the Steelers will look towards the defensive line with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, leading to the appearance of Dunbar at the Combine to be absolutely paramount.
In a year that could prove to be a watershed year for the Steelers, having consistency in the coaching staff could prove to be important. They will take on a division that will have tough-to-beat foes in the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, and a possible future quarterback for the Browns depending on how their first-round selection pans out in the coming draft. They will need to be at their best, and Dunbar as well as Martin have proven to get the best out of their players in their times with the Steelers.
