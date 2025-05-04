Former Steelers Defender Returns to Football After Legal Troubles
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick and defensive tackle is making his return to professional football, as the San Antonio Brahmas announced his signing on Thursday.
Buggs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, being selected 192nd overall.
Buggs is returning to football after a year long hiatus due to legal trouble. In May of 2024, Buggs was accused of animal cruelty charges, and was arrested in June of 2024 due to charges of second-degree domestic violence and burglary. Recently, Buggs had the charges against him dismissed.
Buggs spent five seasons in the NFL, spending his first three with the Steelers and then joining the Detroit Lions for the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. He would then sign a future/reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and spent time on their practice squad until his release due to his off-field issues.
In Pittsburgh, Buggs played in 29 games, starting 7. He would finish his three year tenure with the team with 31 tackles and one pass deflection. Overall in his career, his best year came in 2022 with the Lions, where he logged 46 tackles, 2 pass defelections and a forced fumble during the campaign.
Buggs was part of the 2017 Alabama team that won the CFP National Championship, where Buggs landed five tackles in the Championship game in a 26-23 win over Georgia.
Buggs will now join a San Antonio Brahmas team that also features former Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who joined the team for their 2024 season. It is possible Buggs could eye a return to the NFL, but his off-field issues present a massive roadblock to that.
