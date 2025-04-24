Steelers Reveals Most Likely Draft Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the more heavily debated teams when it comes to their usage of their draft capital in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Between quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and defensive lineman, the Steelers have rumored to be all over the board when it comes to the 21st overall selection. That being said, there has also been a discussion of trading the pick entirely.
According to the Steelers' general manager Omar Khan, there is a possibility that the team trades down if their targets on the defensive line fall. Speaking to the media during his pre-draft press conference, Khan was asked about the trade possibility directly.
"Absolutely, 100 percent. I mean, it just gives you options," Khan said.
He then spoke about how the communication that surrounds the draft process and draft trades operates on an internal basis, and how the general managers deal with managers from other teams.
"We talk all the time", Khan said. "We kind of get an idea. I'm sure we're not all being 100 percent truthful to each other on what we're planning to do and who we're going after, but those conversations have happened. You have a feel for some teams that maybe want to move up, move back. A lot of this doesn't happen until the draft has started and you know what's happening".
With the Steelers draft day selection quickly approaching, all signs are pointing to Shedeur Sanders joining the team with the Steelers original pick in the upcoming draft. The Steelers are from the only quarterback-needy team in the first round, and anything can change up until the Steelers are on the clock for their pick. That being said, a trade up at this point in the draft seems quite unlikely, but a trade down could work if the right players fall.
