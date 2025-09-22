Steelers Made Right Call With LB Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged victorious from their third game of the season, beating the New England Patriots 21-14 in a defensive battle.
Part of what helped the Steelers overcome the Patriots was the changes that the team made on the defensive side of the football after a disastrous Week 2 loss.
One of the major changes made was to have linebacker Cole Holcomb make his first start in over a year, as Holcomb's Week 1 appearance marked his first since Week 9 of 2023. Holcomb suffered a knee injury that required surgery, keeping him off the field until the season opener in 2025.
However, the move to have him start this game paid off handsomely. Coming off injuries to Isaiahh Loudermilk and Alex Highsmith in the previous week, Holcomb was going to see an elevated role regardless. When it was announced he would be starting over second-year Payton Wilson, it was seen as a bit of a surprise despite Wilson's slow start this season.
Then, Holcomb showed up in a big way. On the first drive of the game, Holcomb ran into Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson 3 yards pas the line of scrimmage, knocking the ball out of his hands for a fumble that was picked up by defensive back Darius Slay.
Holcomb continued to play well throughout the game, save for a missed tackled on a fourth-and-one run by Stevenson. Holcomb finished the day with 6 total tackles, with five of them being solo tackles. Despite not logging a sack, Holcomb made his presence felt in a game that the Steelers required the defense to win.
It was the seventh forced fumble of his NFL career, which began with the Washington franchise in 2019. Holcomb was signed as a free agent by the Steelers in March of 2023, and now he has three forced fumbles in eleven games played with the Steelers.
Now that the defense seems to have gelled a bit better, there is no reason why they should change Holcomb's role again. With the decision coming between him and Wilson for the starting job next week, the Steelers should stick with what worked and have him be the starter against the Vikings in Week 4.
