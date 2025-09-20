Steelers Rookie LB Could See Major Bump
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through an injury crisis early in the season.
Their defense, at least the front seven, going into the season was touted as one of the strongest position groups in football in terms of talent and depth. Now, two weeks into the season the team is reeling from significant injuries.
Rookie Derrick Harmon has not made his first start, Isaiahh Loudermilk was injured and now Alex Highsmith is expected to miss an extended period of time with injury. The Steelers will now have to dive deeper into their depth, which could provide mixed results.
The team is hoping to get the best out of linebacker Jack Sawyer, who was a Day 3 selection for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Sawyer was selected by the team in the hopes that he could provide depth to an already impressive linebacker room, but with recent developments it seems he is primed for a much bigger role than previously expected.
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took to 93.7 The Fan to talk about the Steelers and their woes, and addressed a possible upgrade in role for Sawyer.
"Having Highsmith hurt now is an added blow. I think we all know that Herbig is a great player, but he's probably better as a situational pass rusher than a guy who's gonna play every single down," Fittipaldo said. "So I do think you'll see a lot of Jack Sawyer in the coming weeks until Alex Highsmith is healthy. And I think you might see him a lot of run downs...I think you might see him more than most expect."
Sawyer's most notable career moment to this point was a strip sack of Quinn Ewers in the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal, a game won with his current Steelers teammate and former Ohio State teammate quarterback Will Howard. Now, Sawyer may get a chance to prove himself at the NFL level. He has played in the first two games, but a starting role may be on the horizon for Sawyer at some point during this season.
