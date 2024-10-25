Steelers Lose Cooper Kupp? New WR Dreams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver trade, but their options are narrowing, and their next "best" candidate may have just been taken off the board.
There was plenty of excitement surrounding the Steelers and the possibility of Cooper Kupp. Pittsburgh was interested in working out a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and seemed like the front-runner for a possible trade. Then, LA beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and immediately, head coach Sean McVay ended the conversation of trade rumors.
So, the Steelers went out and made a move instead. They signed Arizona Cardinals former second-round pick, Andy Isabella, to their practice squad. Many started wondering if that was the big splash move the team was destined to make, adding another rather uninteresting signing to a group that needed a bang.
It's not. Isabella has a shot at making the Steelers roster, but it's not the Cooper Kupp replacement signing. It's simply another signing.
Meanwhile, Roman Wilson continues to take steps in the wrong direction, which makes things worse. But one NFL insider believes there are three names that could make sense for the Steelers. And if they continue to pursue a trade, which they are believed to be doing, there's a chance one of the names ends up in Pittsburgh.
What one makes the most sense? Well, that answer is clear, and is someone they'll see rather soon.
