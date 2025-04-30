Steelers DB Announces Retirement After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were struck with bad news following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft as former 6th round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas cornerback Ryan Watts, was forced to medically retire from football.
Watts suffered a neck injury towards the end of the 2024 preseason, which sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 season and would eventually lead to his retirement.
The Steelers released Watts on Monday, publicly stating their support for his ventures following his exit from football.
Watts then would take to Instagram to post about his news, issuing a message to all football players.
“Mannnn yall boys cherish and enjoy this game of football,” Watts wrote on Instagram. “You never know which play could be your last.”
Watts appeared to make an impact in the short time he spent with the team. Despite the team moving him from his college position of quarterback into a strong safety, Watts had settled in nicely before suffering what was initially thought to be a stinger during the last game of the preseason for the 2024 season.
Watts spent four years in college splitting his time evenly between Ohio State and Texas. In his final season at Texas, Watts received All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, finishing the season with 38 tackles and three pass deflections. His performance at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine saw him move up draft boards, with his vertical test of 40.5 inches sticking out specifically.
Watts seemed to be attempting to come back to the Steelers roster for the coming season, with some projecting him to be part of the safety depth for next year.
It is unclear what Watts plans to do at this point, but the Steelers seem to be committed to helping him along the way.
