Steelers Second-Year Star Suffers Hip Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may need to adjust their defensive line in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals after defensive tackle Keeanu Benton left practice with a hip injury. The team announced that the second-year playmaker was limited during the second day of practice, with a new injury occuring.
Benton, 23, was the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has quickly become one of their building blocks along the defensive front. Starting 17 of his 28 career games, including every game this season, the Wisconsin product has recorded 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.
This season, he's recorded 21 tackles, six quarterback hits and five batted passes.
The Steelers will hope this injury isn't going to lose them a starter against their AFC North rival. Without Benton, Pittsburgh will be hoping Montravius Adams can make his way back from Injured Reserve after the team opened his practice windown this week. He's been on IR since Week 8 after suffering a knee injury.
If Adams and Benton are no-goes, Pittsburgh will have to get creative. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk have played nose tackle from time-to-time, and they could look at practice squad member Breiden Fehoko to be elevated and start, if needed.
The team will hold just one more full practice before releasing their final injury report. They will then have a walk-through prior to flying out to Cincinnati, where any questionable players will get another shot to prove their health before game day.
The Steelers are looking to get back to their winning ways this season, and a bounce-back game against the Bengals is a prime opportunity. With Joe Burrow being sacked 26 times this season, Pittsburgh will want all of their firepower up front. At the same time, they'll need Benton, along with the rest of the front seven to defend a growing runner in Chase Brown.
