Steelers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few changes to their game day roster prior to kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. The team announced two elevations from the practice squad, as well as a downgrade to an injured player.
The Steelers started by downgrading guard Isaac Seumalo from doubtful to out for Week 4 against the Colts. Seumalo returned to practice this week after missing the first three games with a pectoral injury. He'll hope to return in Week 5, but Pittsburgh is continuing to wait for their veteran starter to be healthy enough to go.
To add to their roster, Pittsburgh also elevated running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Thomas Graham to their active/inactive roster. Both players have been on the practice squad, and the elevation allows them to return there after the game without having to pass through waivers.
This is the first game of the season for both players.
Shampklin, a Harvard alum, has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Colts and Los Angeles Chargers since entering the NFL in 2022, but has never logged a regular season snap. He'll make his NFL debut for Pittsburgh, replacing the injured Jaylen Warren (knee) and working behind Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson.
Shampklin showcased his running, catching and pass-blocking skills during training camp, earning himself a spot on the practice squad. He may also get to be part of the return game in Week 4 alongside Patterson.
As for Graham, the former Cleveland Browns cornerback was one of the biggest names at Steelers training camp. A standout from the jump, Graham was close to earning an active roster spot this season. With 11 games of experience under his belt, four with the Chicago Bears and seven with Cleveland, he'll look to help replace the injured Cory Trice (hamstring).
While Graham is primarily a slot cornerback, he could be utilized on the outside, and spent time playing outside during training camp. Pittsburgh will also try to implement him on special teams as well.
