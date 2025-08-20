Insider Reveals Why Steelers Released Roc Taylor
PITTSBURGH -- Typically over the course of each offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have one or two players that are signed as undrafted free agents who take the media and fans by storm, entering discourse about the team despite their unlikelihood to make the roster.
Last season, quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee stood out as one of the more interesting signings the Steelers made, but he would eventually be released before the season and now is on the Seattle Seahawks active roster as a wide receiver.
This season, Roc Taylor was by far the most popular undrafted free agent with fans, and showed why in limited snaps during the first two preseason games for the Steelers. In the secon preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor caught three passes on four targets for 39 yards total.
Then, Taylor was released as part of a slew of moves that also sought to aid the Steelers on special teams following an injury to long snapper Christian Kuntz during the same preseason game. They also released another fan favorite in DT Breiden Fehoko.
It seemed unclear at the time why Taylor was one of the people released. His upside as a wide receiver was there, and as a 22-year old he had plenty of time to grow into a bigger role in the NFL. Nevertheless, he was let go, and we may now have some clarity on the matter.
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took to one of his chats on the Post-Gazette's platform to answer questions, and was naturally asked about the confusing cut of Taylor.
"He actually got in Tomlin's doghouse at the joint practice," Fittipaldo wrote. "Not sure if that's the sole reason he was cut but maybe part of it."
Tomlin has long been known for having little tolerance for off-field issues, and it is possible that Taylor crossed a line that Tomlin was not approving of. He also offered much less on special teams than other borderline roster players such as preseason standout Max Hurleman and veteran Connor Heyward, so it may have been multiple reasons for his release.
