Steelers Sign Former Eagles Pass-Catcher
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a plethora of moves due to injury and performance, shaking up the back end of their training camp roster.
The Steelers signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis, tight end Kevin Foelsch and running back Lew Nichols, while waiving wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig and linebacker Jeremiah Moon, and terminated the contract of Cordarrelle Patterson.
Other than the termination of Patterson, which gained notoriety due to Patterson breaking his own release on social media, Foelsch stands out as an interesting add to the roster.
Following a likely season-ending injury to rookie tight end DJ Thomas-Jones, the Steelers sought to add more depth to their tight end room. An already deep group that includes Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith gets deeper with the addition of the standout Division II athlete in Foelsch.
Foelsch is now on his second team following a undrafted designation after the 2024 NFL Draft. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in the season leading up to the 2024 season. Following a release by the Eagles in December of 2024, Foelsch went unclaimed until June of 2025, when the Kansas City Chiefs picked him up. He would go on to be released two weeks later, and now signs with the Steelers.
Foelsch was a top player in Division II with New Haven, a school which will now be an FCS Division I football team. In 2023 during his senior season, Foelsch had seven touchdowns and 318 yards for the New Haven Chargers, and amassed 15 touchdowns across 3 seasons of receiving.
Foelsch's 9.9 yards per reception in his final year at New Haven show that he is capable of stretching the field, and would be an interesting addition to a Steelers offense that is very tight end heavy.
