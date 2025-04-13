Steelers Might Change Approach With Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, as of right now, would enter the season with their quarterback room consisting of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
Despite their efforts, the Steelers have been unable to land any other quarterback this offseason, and will completely flip their quarterback room for the second straight offseason. With their public offer and interest in Aaron Rodgers, the belief is that he would sign with the team and the Steelers could enter the bulk of the offseason preparing for the coming season.
Yet, he still has not made a decision.
With Rodgers lack of decision looming over all the work the Steelers have done this season, it looks to be that members of the Steelers front office have begun to waver in their opinion of the veteran quarterback. According to Bleacher Report's James Palmer, the sentiment is that the front office has begun to grow impatient with Rodgers and his apparent indecision. On a livestream, Palmer spoke on what he had begun to hear from around the league in regards to the Rodgers saga.
"As of right now, everybody is being patient," Palmer said. "My understanding is there's some people in that building that are losing some of their patience. Some of them may be in that locker room, as they sit and wait for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. People still believe this is the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. The way it impacts things is, they'd like that answer and they may start pushing him, to my understanding, as we approach draft week."
Now, the Steelers have mostly run out of options due to a relatively weak draft class at the position and a reliance on a Rodgers decision. It is quite unclear whether or not the Steelers will have an NFL-caliber quarterback by the team the season rolls around.
