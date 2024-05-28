All Steelers

Steelers Have Sleeper WR Ready to Breakout

The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't count out this sleeper wide receiver.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) reacts after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) reacts after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a explosive weapon waiting to be unleashed this summer, according to one team insider.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post Gazzette said this week that he is keeping a careful eye on Steelers reserves/futures contract signee, Denzel Mims, who will give Russell Wilson and Justin Fields a big target to hit with his 6'3 and 207-pound frame.

"I'm not sleeping on Denzel Mims. Denzel Mims - he's going to be like this year's Hakeem Butler this year in camp, hopefully without all the drops," Batko said on the latest episode of the North Shore Drive podcast with Christopher Carter. "He's going to stand out physically."

Mims has quite the pedigree. He accounted for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in just 41 games at the college level before the New York Jets took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But he's been off to a quiet start to his NFL career during three seasons in New York - just 676 yards and 0 touchdowns in 30 games.

Mims has shown he can be a big-play threat (he averages better than 16 yards per reception in the NFL), which could make him a valuable weapon in Arthur Smith's offense with a quarterback in place that can stretch the field vertically. Mims already spent a year on the Steelers practice squad and he'll just need to prove that he can model some consistency in order to stick on the Steelers roster throughout the summer and into the start of the regular season.

