Steelers Release Statement on Donald Trump's Attendance vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released a statement via spokesman and Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten following the news that former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the team's Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets in Week 7.
"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans. As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers' home game at Acrisure Stadium.
We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team."
It is the second time this season that the Steelers are hosting Sunday Night Football, initially having done so against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. Pittsburgh will play another home primetime contest, this time on Monday Night Football, versus the New York Giants during Week 8.
As noted in the above statement, the Steelers also plan on honoring the 50th anniversary of the organization's Super Bowl IX-winning team, the first in the organization's decorated history, during the contest.
Pittsburgh will trot out Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback for the first time all season against the Jets' vaunted defense. He was active against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and now will make his Steelers debut while replacing Justin Fields, who led the Steelers to a 4-2 record to begin the year.
Davante Adams, whom New York acquired via trade from Las Vegas earlier this week, will appear in a Jets uniform for the first time as well and team back up with Aaron Rodgers, his former quarterback with the Green Bay Packers.
