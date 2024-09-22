Steelers Suffer Several Injuries Against Chargers
PITTSBURGH -- During a 20-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers the Pittsburgh Steelers lost several key players to injury.
Sophomore cornerback Cory Trice Jr. suffered a hamstring injury early in the game and went to the sideline tent. After evaluation, Trice Jr. was ruled out for the rest of the game. Hamstring injuries are tricky and can impact players for weeks, so Trice Jr.'s health for the Steelers' upcoming games is uncertain. Trice Jr. was coming off a great week two against the Broncos where he recorded his first interception.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith limped off the field and into the sideline tent after an opportunity to sack Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert in the first half. The Steelers announced after the game that Highsmith suffered a groin injury. Highsmith has one sack on the year but is an important half of the Steelers' edge rusher duo opposite T.J. Watt. In the second half, Nick Herbig replaced Highsmith and finished the game with two sacks.
Running back Jaylen Warren left the game early for an undisclosed injury. "Jaylen Warren wasn’t able to finish late in the second half. I pulled him from the game. Didn’t look like he was running smoothly. We’ll evaluate him," head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. In his limited time against the Chargers, Warren recorded five yards on three carries and a reception for negative yards.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson removed himself from the game in the second quarter during the Steelers' first quality drive of the game. It was reported after Jefferson exited that he had sustained an eye injury, but Jefferson was able to reenter the game later. The Steelers entered the game with only four active wide receivers, making the injury a scary one. "Jefferson was able to go back in in the latter portions of the game. He got poked in the eye. His vision cleared, and he went back to participation," Tomlin said after the game.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will update the injuries during his Week 4 press conference, and the Steelers will utilize their practice week to determine the presence of these players against the Indianapolis Colts next weekend.
