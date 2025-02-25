Steelers Get Timeline for Matthew Stafford Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers should gain a better understanding regarding their chances of acquiring Matthew Stafford in the not-too-distant future.
On "SportsCenter", ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Los Angeles Rams would prefer to reach a resolution one way or another with the 37-year-old quarterback during the early stages of the NFL Combine, which begins this week.
"I think the Rams would like to have this resolved sooner rather than later," Graziano said. "Ideally, maybe the early part of this week so they can get to some other business at the Combine. They have been talking to Matthew Stafford about what a new contract would look like. It's certainly possible they reach an agreement and he stays there, but it's also possible they don't, in which case other teams would be interested in trading for Stafford.
"We've heard the Giants connected as a possibility a lot, but I do think we'll have some clarity on this here in the coming days."
With agents and personnel from all 32 teams now gathered in Indianapolis, the Rams are bound to have their desired timeline met. The same goes for Stafford's camp, who likely don't want the process to drag on through the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.
While Los Angeles has permitted him to speak with other teams and measure his value, there's no indications that either side wants a divorce at this point in time.
Things could change with the snap of a finger, however, and if they don't come to terms on a new deal, then perhaps Stafford could officially hit the trade block.
Though Graziano singled out the Giants as a potential destination, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed that the Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders have all registered interest in Stafford as well.
While he'd undeniably be an upgrade over both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh has to decide whether or not it's willing to pay around $50 million per year while also potentially coughing up a first-round pick before going on an all-out pursuit of a signal caller whose playing days are limited.
The Steelers are a strong fit for Stafford should he leave the Rams, but that's a moot point until the situation fully works itself out.
