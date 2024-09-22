Steelers Welcome Back Old Friend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome a familiar face back to Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite being ruled questionable with an illness, outside linebacker Bud Dupree is set to play, taking on the team that once drafted him in the first round.
Dupree played with the Steelers from 2015 to 2020 after being selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. The long-time starter was the orginal running mate with T.J. Watt and looked to be on the rise before suffering a torn ACL in his final season with the team. The following offseason, he signed a long-term deal with the Tennessee Titans before ending up in Atlanta with the Falcons.
This offseason, Dupree was reportedly considering a reunion with the Steelers, but ultimately ended up heading West to Los Angeles with the Chargers, joining Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the edge.
"I've actually had the pleasure of playing Bud my rookie year when he was in Tennessee," Steelers left tackle Dan Moore told Steelers On SI. "Bud's a dog too. They've got guys all across that front, at least one the edge."
Dupree has played in both games for the Chargers this season, collecting only two tackles and a pass deflection. During his career, he's recorded 53 sacks, including 6.5 last season, and 307 total tackles. He also has 70 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles.
The Steelers will have their hands full against the Chargers defensive front, and are now turning back to Broderick Jones to help that cause. With rookie starter Troy Fautanu heading to Injured Reserve with a knee injury, Jones will step back into the starting role on the right side. He'll likely see some time against Dupree over there.
