Steelers Work Out Five Players
In search of additional depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out tight ends Baylor Cupp, Kevin Foelsch and Thomas Yassmin as well as running backs Lee Nichols and Jarveon Howard on Monday, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.
Cupp is a 25-year-old who began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2019 and remained with the program through 2021, though he never recorded a catch while with the team. He transferred to Texas Tech for his final two years of eligibility in 2022 and 2023, racking up 246 yards and four touchdowns on 23 receptions before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last offseason.
He appeared in the team’s Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though he didn’t haul in his lone target. Kansas City signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January before releasing him following the 2025 NFL Draft in May.
Foelsch attended the University of New Haven and signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year. He was waived almost immediately, however, and the New York Jets claimed the 24-year-old before releasing him in August.
The Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles scooped Foelsch up off waivers before signing and releasing him off their practice squad on three occasions. The Chiefs later signed him on June 11 before letting him go on June 20.
Yassmin is a native of Australia who spent parts of six seasons at Utah and recorded 396 receiving yards before signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year.
The NFL granted Denver an extra practice squad spot for Yassmin as part of the International Player Pathway Program. He spent the entire 2024 campaign with the team, though he was never elevated on game day, and agreed to a reserve/futures deal in January before being let go in May.
Nichols was a star at Central Michigan, leading the entire FBS with 1,848 rushing yards in 2021 before the Green Bay Packers selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The team waived/injured him before the regular season began, however, and he went on to spend parts of his first two years in the league on the Eagles' practice squad without ever entering a game.
Howard finished his collegiate career with 2,773 yards and 29 touchdowns while playing at both Syracuse (2018 - 2021) and Alcorn State (2022 - 2023). He went undrafted in 2024 and was signed by the Packers before being cut in August.
The 25-year-old proceeded to join the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks in December, and he racked up 310 yards to go alongside three touchdowns for the team this past season.
The team signed two of their tryout players, adding Nichols and Foelsch to their 90-man roster as they began their second week of practice.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!