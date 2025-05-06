Report: Steelers Set to Unveil New Alternate Helmet
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add a new wrinkle to their uniforms during the upcoming 2025 season.
As noted by Sports Logo's Andrew Lind and originally reported by FanDuel's Zach Cohen in February, the Steelers will join the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders as teams who will unveil new helmets this summer.
Lind stated that while some of those above organizations may only be tweaking their current designs, Pittsburgh will instead be adding a second helmet alongside its already existing model.
The design will reportedly match the ones that the Steelers wore when they were first founded, which were also reintroduced as part of a throwback uniform from 2007 to 2010. Furthermore, they're likely to be worn with the team's Color Rush jerseys.
"Lastly, the Steelers appear to be on the verge of reviving their gold helmets, which they wore from their founding in 1933 through the 1962 season, as well as for throwback games from 2007-10," Lind wrote. "They’d presumably wear them with their Color Rush uniforms, which aside from the black pants, are similar to the aforementioned throwback set, which featured white britches."
Pittsburgh has worn the same set of Color Rush uniforms since the promotion was rolled out league wide in 2016, but as implied before, it has always worn its normal helmet when donning them in the past.
That's likely to change moving forward, though, as the Steelers add a bit more variety to their on-field look.
The change comes as uniform alterations become a bit more prevalent in the NFL. A new rule was enacted this offseason that allows teams to wear alternate or throwback uniforms four times a season, with the prior limit being three.
Furthermore, the Steelers' plans for a new shell were set into motion when the league got rid of the one-helmet per team rule beginning in the 2022 season.
