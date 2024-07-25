Russell Wilson Already Making Impact on Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers arrived in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for the start of training camp, nothing was more apperant than the new quarterback.
Russell Wilson would be a name to watch anywhere, but in Pittsburgh, he's coming to provide shoes the team has been looking to purchase for a few years. That makes his presence a little bit more obvious than showing up as the new quarterback just anywhere. And in a very quick amount of time, you already see he's set those shoes down.
As players arrived at Saint Vincent College, media members crowded around each star who passed, asking how excited they were for camp, what they're looking to accomplish this summer, and some tougher questions like is the wide receiver room capable of being enough.
As the crowd formed around Wilson, a grey car pulled up alongside the curb. Out stepped T.J. Watt, who grabbed his pillow, suitcase and a few extras for his time in the dorms. Walking by the scrum of people, he yells, "Hi Russel." To which Wilson replies, "Hi T.J."
The rest of the day went as follows. Najee Harris and everyone else the media spoke to acknowledged the leadership Wilson has already showcased to the team. Wilson detailed the work he did with the wide receivers during the offseason, after Wilson detailed the work he did with the wide receivers during the offseason after meticulously explaining why each of his wideouts can prove to be a No. 2 next to George Pickens.
"Russ and Justin, them coming into this team this offseason, that's probably one of our biggest pickups," Harris said. "Russ is an obvious leader. His leadership and him winning a Super Bowl. His knowledge of the game is what you need at that position. The experience and things like that."
"Just a guy that seems very calm sand steady, never too high, never too low, and just loves to compete," Watt later said. "So, I'm happy he's with us."
In a matter of two months and some change, the Steelers have found their quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't stamp Wilson in as the Week 1 starter, but clarified that "nothing has changed," since he made the "poll position" comment.
Pittsburgh's offense has lacked a leadership standpoint since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger. They've had some help from names like Najee Harris and Isaac Seumalu, but nothing as strong - or as proven - as a quarterback who takens control of the ship.
Wilson hasn't taken the field at Saint Vincent College and already his impact is being felt. For the Steelers, that's something that can change the entire outcome of the season - because they've seen how the opposite is true without it.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Russell Wilson Compares Steelers to Yankees
- Steelers LB Steals Show With Training Camp Arrival
- PFF Denies Bias Against Steelers LB
- Former Steelers CB Roasts Chad Johnson
- Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate