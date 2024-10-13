Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch Share Moment Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stopped by Las Vegas to support his former quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup against the Raiders.
Lynch ran for a touchdown and Wilson passed for two on their way to a Super Bowl 48 victory together against the Denver Broncos 43-8. The Seahawks led by Lynch and Wilson went to the Super Bowl next year as well but fell to the New England Patriots 28-24.
Lynch retired two years after that Super Bowl loss before making a short comeback with the Oakland Raiders. Although the Steelers are facing Lynch's previous franchise the Raiders, Lynch visited the Steelers' warmup with a pair of black and yellow cleats, making which team he's supporting unambiguous.
Lynch brings this support without guaranteeing that his former quarterback Wilson will play. The Steelers with Justin Fields at quarterback are on a two-game losing streak, but that didn't stop head coach Mike Tomlin from keeping Fields at the helm for week number six. While Fields is getting a chance at redemption, this week marks the first that Wilson was listed as active and not an "emergency quarterback".
Fields took a brutal shot to the head last Monday against the Dallas Cowboys prompting back-up quarterback Kyle Allen to enter for two snaps. Fortunately, Fields returned to the game healthy, but if a similar situation occurred this week against the Raiders, Wilson would take over.
Lynch just entered his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is one of 167 players considered for next year's class. Even though Lynch's next step is enshrinement in Canton, Wilson is recovering from a preseason Hamstring injury and trying to extend an already lengthy NFL career, Wilson is 19th all-time in career passing yards -- just over 800 yards behind Joe Flacco.
If Fields is benched for poor performance or leaves the game due to injury, Wilson will get his first shot to prove his worth as a Steeler -- an exciting reminder to the world and Lynch of who Wilson once was.
