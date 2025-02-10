Super Bowl Commercial Takes Jab at Steelers' Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Super Bowl commercials are always a part of the game everyone looks forward to. But this year, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got a little surprise after being called out in one of them.
During one of the runs, Romanow Law, a Pittsburgh law firm, decided to take a shot at Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. And they weren't subtle about it.
""Is there an area of law that focuses on firing underperforming football coaches?” one of the people in the commercial ask.
Later in the commercial they continue by using the phrase "the standard," which likely comes from Tomlin's famous quote, "the standard is the standard."
It seems that even the business owners of Pittsburgh are getting a little upset at the Steelers head coach. And with a disappointing end to the season, losing five in a row, it's hard to deny them that emotion. But no one saw a shot coming during the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh went on to watch four of their former players, including first-round pick Kenny Pickett win Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the offseason begins, and Pittsburgh is looking to put their next team together to get back to where they'd like to be - which is where the Eagles are now.
