T.J. Watt Sends Clear Message About Steelers Future
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has not wavered from his preference to remain with the team moving forward despite a tumultuous end to the season.
"I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, you guys know that," Watt told reporters. "I don't want to leave this place. I want to be a part of the solution. I've put so much into it here ... I want to help Cam Heyward get to where we need to get. I want to be part of the solution, I don't want to leave this place. I love the people here, and that goes just beyond the coaches. It's the fan base, it's the people and the community. We owe it to them to get it right, and I want to be a part of the solution, not leave here and go somewhere else. That's not my intention at all."
Watt's production tapered off as the year went along, with his last sack coming in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles while not recording a single stat in the Steelers' Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Even so, the 30-year-old superstar led Pittsburgh with 11.5 quarterback takedowns on the campaign, tying him for the eighth-most in the NFL, while his six forced fumbles paced the league. His performance earned him a seventh-straight trip to the Pro Bowl as well as a spot on the AP's All-Pro Second-Team.
The third-longest tenured Steeler behind Heyward and Chris Boswell, Watt is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 108 and has garnered the reputation as one of the league's most feared defenders.
With one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit just north of $30 million, Watt is due for a new contract this offseason, and he's made it clear that he doesn't have a wandering eye.
