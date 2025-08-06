Veteran DT Nearly Retired Before Signing With Steelers
Before coming back to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal last Friday, defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko gave serious thought to hanging up his cleats.
While speaking with the media at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., Fehoko revealed that he felt rather content with his career and enjoyed being home around his family this offseason, but a call from the Steelers persuaded him to return to the gridiron.
"I was enjoying being a dad. I was enjoying being home, considering retiring because at this point in my career, I feel like I’ve done it all," Fehoko said. "But as I was fielding calls more throughout the summer and more towards the fall when late July started to roll around, kind of got this new sense of motivation after the first team called and the second team called and finally Pittsburgh called. I was like, ‘You know what? Like, maybe I’ll go give it another run, see how it goes and turns out for me.’
"So, it’s great. When a team like Pittsburgh calls, especially with what they’ve done this year, I mean, there’s no choice, especially being here. It helps a lot."
Fehoko has never appeared in a regular season game for the Steelers, but he's now entering his third-straight season with the team. He originally signed with them in April 2023 before getting released at final roster cuts that August.
After going unclaimed on waivers, Pittsburgh added Fehoko to its practice squad. He was on the active roster from September 20 to November 13 before getting waived and returning to the practice squad, where he resided for the rest of the campaign.
Fehoko re-signed with the Steelers in March 2024 and was released with an injury settlement on August 15 after being placed on the reserve/injured list. He was brought back onto the team's practice squad in October, however, and stuck around for the rest of the season.
On Pittsburgh's initial depth chart heading into its first preseason game this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fehoko is listed as the fourth-string defensive tackle behind Cameron Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Esezi Otomewo.
It'll be tough for Fehoko to crack the team's 53-man roster, but he should receive a healthy amount of playing time throughout the preseason to prove himself. Considering his familiarity with the organization and vice versa, it's also reasonable to expect that he'll have a practice squad spot waiting for him if he is in fact cut and doesn't land elsewhere.
Fehoko began his collegiate career at Texas Tech in 2015 before transferring to LSU in 2017 and winning the national title there in 2019. The Los Angeles Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he recorded 36 tackles over 19 games for the team through the 2022 season.
