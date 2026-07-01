Fire Breaks Out at Former Steelers QB's Charity Event

PITTSBURGH -- A local nonprofit organization founded by a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback suffered a scary incident during one of its summer camp programs. A fire broke out at the Best of the Batch Foundation, founded by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch.

The nonprofit organization started by the former Steelers quarterback shared a press release about an accidental fire that broke out at the foundation's campus in Homestead. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office confirmed in a WTAE report that the fire was accidental and "related to an unattended outdoor cooking operation."

The Best of the Batch Foundation shared that despite the incident, no one was injured. In their statement on what occurred, they also stated that no campers were inside when the fire happened.

"There were no campers inside at the time of the incident and all individuals are safe." they wrote. "The well-being of our children, staff, volunteers, and families remain our highest priority. The foundation is working diligently with local fire, fire marshals, and other personnel to ensure the building is in safe condition to resume camp."

Official Statement from Best of the Batch pic.twitter.com/wHTskatfEG — Best of the Batch Foundation (@BestoftheBatch) June 30, 2026

Batch Keeps Giving Back

Batch, a native of the Pittsburgh neighborhood Homestead and a graduate of Steel Valley High School, has managed to give back in droves to the place that raised him.

It's what led him to start the Best of the Batch nonprofit organization in 1999. With a focus on providing childhood programming for youth in his home neighborhood and Southwestern Pennsylvania, the organization's website states it has served over 4,000 children and their families across nine counties in the region.

"All our programs stem from our commitment to supporting community kids in all aspects of their lives," their website states. "Providing a place to go, an ear to listen, and the guidance to help them see- and work toward -the greater potential in themselves."

Aug 12, 2011; Landover, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch (16) calls a audible against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers Need a Batch Now

It's been years since Batch laced his cleats up in the NFL, and it's been just as long since the Steelers had a reliable backup quarterback.

The hope is that this season is a change in that trend. With veteran Mason Rudolph and youngsters Will Howard and Drew Allar battling for snaps and the title of number two quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, the outlook is understandably more positive.

But none of them have proven to be a player who can come off the bench and win a game in relief. Rodgers is 42 years old and will likely run into some kind of injury trouble in 2026. That means the Steelers will need their own version of Charlie Batch to step up for this campaign.

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