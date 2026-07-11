Former Steelers Defender Releases New Song

A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety appears to be kicking his career into gear off the gridiron.

Jabrill Peppers, under the name "J.Pepp", has released a new song titled "Never Wanted Fame". It marks the second song he's released per his Spotify account, with the first being "Point'Em Out (Radio Edit)", which was put out on June 4, 2025, roughly two months before he signed with the Steelers.

Peppers has not yet signed with an NFL team this offseason, though he's one of the more high-profile free agent safeties left on the open market.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) high fives safety Jabrill Peppers (40) after making a field goal against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peppers' Time With Steelers and His Connection to Patrick Graham

Peppers was cut by the New England Patriots shortly after final roster cuts last summer on August 29, 2025 after spending three seasons with the team.

The 2017 first-round pick later joined Pittsburgh after DeShon Elliott went down with a knee injury in the first half of the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

Peppers logged seven special teams snaps vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 before logging 43 defensive reps in his return to New England in Week 2. In that contest, he recorded six total tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in a 21-14 victory.

He didn't see the field on defense again until Week 6, however while also only logging 34 reps on that side of the ball from Week 9 on, all of which came in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens with Kyle Dugger out due to a hand injury.

Peppers remained a constant presence on special teams throughout the entire season, however, playing 57 percent of the Steelers' snaps in that facet of the game.

In total, he appeared in 14 games and put up 16 tackles.

Peppers may not be among the top backup safety options for Pittsburgh, but if the organization does look to bring in additional reinforcements at the position, his connection to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham may work in his favor.

Graham was Peppers' DC with the New York Giants during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. While Peppers only played in six games during the latter of those two years as a result of a ruptured ACL.

2020 was the most productive season of Peppers' career, however, as he posted 91 tackles and 2.5 sacks with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in 15 contests.

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