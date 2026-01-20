Steelers Complete First In-Person Head Coach Interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed the first in-person interview of their head coaching search, which appears to be ramping up.

Per an announcement from the team on X, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores completed his in-person interview with the Steelers.

We have completed an in-person interview with Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores for our head coach position.



📝: https://t.co/YSVCk01lBJ pic.twitter.com/IQ0UJlWVsN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 20, 2026

Given his prior experience in Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin during the 2022 season, Flores is viewed as a strong candidate to fill the former's shoes after he stepped down last week.

Flores' Resume

A long-time defensive assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, Flores was always in position to become a head coaching candidate somewhere given the team's success while he was in the building.

Flores, who won four Super Bowls in New England, filled the Miami Dolphins' head coaching vacancy ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He took over amidst a sweeping rebuild and went 5-11 in his first year on the job before going a combined 19-14 between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Flores never made the postseason with the Dolphins, but it still came as a surprise when he was fired after three seasons with the team.

He then landed with the Steelers in his aforementioned role as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in 2022 before the Vikings hired him as their DC leading into the 2023 campaign.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, after three years of overseeing one of the league's top defensive units, Flores is a hot name in the current iteration of the coaching carousel and may very well earn a second shot at being an NFL head coach.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported that Flores is "believed to be a serious contender" for the job, and given the Steelers' propensity to hire defensive-minded individuals such as Tomlin, Bill Cowher and Chuck Noll for that role, the organization's interest in one of their former assistants makes plenty of sense.

Steelers Upcoming In-Person HC Interviews

Anthony Weaver is also set to interview with Pittsburgh in-person this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after previously speaking with the team virtually. He has served as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator each of the past two seasons.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will interview Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy on Jan. 20.

McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers in 2010 as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, was paramount in the development of Aaron Rodgers and could theoretically convince the four-time MVP to return to Pittsburgh should he be hired.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers